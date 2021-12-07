Man arrested for gun found in 2019 traffic stop

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man has been arrested in connection with a handgun found in his vehicle in 2019.

Court records show police had been looking for D’Aundre Tyrone Head, 27, currently of Dallas, Texas, for more than a year when the arrested him Friday on a warrant for one count of felon in possession of a firearm. He was also arrested on a probation violation.

Authorities allege Head is barred from handling firearms because of felony drug convictions in Iowa and Texas.

On Aug. 31, 2019, Waterloo police stopped Head’s vehicle at North Barclay and Webster streets and found a loaded RPR 7.62mm Tokarev pistol under the seat, according to court records. At the time of the traffic stop, he was on probation for a felony drug conviction out of Waterloo.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.