Man arrested for gun found following 2018 chase in Waterloo

WATERLOO – A Cedar Rapids man on parole for robbing strippers has been arrested in connection with a gun found following a 2018 police chase in Waterloo.

Ramone Donte Moon, 29, was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm after his DNA was found a .22-caliber Beretta Neos pistol, according to court records. He has been released pending trial.

Court records indicate Moon and another person were in a Chevrolet Impala that had left a disturbance at 1024 Leavitt St. around 11:20 p.m. March 11, 2018. Officers found the car abandoned near the 700 block of Allen Street. They searched the area but weren’t able to find the occupants.

The following afternoon, an Allen Street resident reported finding the gun in his backyard. An FBI lab in Virginia later found DNA on the weapon, according to court records.

Moon is barred from possessing firearms because of a felony conviction for robbing two Davenport strippers and their boyfriends at gunpoint at a Cedar Rapids motel in 2009.

He had been sentenced to 25 years in prison with a 17-year mandatory minimum before parole, but the minimum was later overturned because he was a minor at the time of the robbery. He was released from prison in 2016 and is currently on parole, according to corrections records.