Man arrested for gun following foot chase with Waterloo police

WATERLOO – One person was arrested after he allegedly ran from police who were investigating a weapons report at a downtown club early Monday morning.

Staff at Flirt’s Gentlemen’s Club, 319 Jefferson St., called police around 12:35 a.m. to report a man inside the establishment with a gun.

When officers arrived, they asked the man to step outside, and he took off running toward the RiverLoop Plaza. Police detained him a short time later and knocked a .40-caliber Glock Model 22 pistol from his hand, according to court records.

Charles Edward Jones Jr., 36, of 723 W. First St., was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons, interference while armed and carrying weapons. He was later released from jail pending trial.

Authorities allege Jones is prohibited from possessing firearms because of a 2014 felony theft conviction.

The foot chase came a day after Waterloo police were called to the club for fight that also involved a handgun.

According to court records, Andrew Lee Stokes, 28, had been causing a problem inside the club and was escorted out by staff at about 1:40 a.m. Sunday. A fight ensued in the parking lot between Stokes and employees, and Stokes went to his vehicle and retrieved a handgun.

Bystanders were able to disarm Stokes, and officers with the Waterloo Police Department’s violent crime apprehension team were in the area and noticed the fight, court records state.

Police found the gun, a loaded .40-caliber Glock Model 23, under a vehicle in the lot.

Stokes, of Abilene, Texas, was arrested for carrying weapons while intoxicated, public intoxication and disorderly conduct. He was later released from jail pending trial.

Also arrested was Justin Dean Hutchins, 30, of Waco, Texas, for disorderly conduct and public intoxication for allegedly fighting in the parking lot.

Police also arrested Kierra Lamese Bentley, 30, of 1306 W. Donald St., for prohibited person in possession of a firearm, operating while intoxicated, carrying weapons while intoxicated and fourth-degree theft. Police stopped her vehicle following the fight and found a pink .38-caliber Charter Arms revolver in a backpack in her vehicle, according to court records. The handgun had been reported stolen in Cedar Falls.

Love 0 Funny 4 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.