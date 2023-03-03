CEDAR FALLS — A Waterloo man has been arrested after Cedar Falls police found a gun and several bags of marijuana during a traffic stop early Friday.
Police arrested Nga Reh, 18, on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, carrying weapons while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated and first-offense operating while intoxicated. He was also cited for speeding.
A Cedar Falls patrol officer stopped Reh after spotting an Acura RL traveling 40 mph in a 30 mph zone on West First Street around 1:45 a.m.
Officers noticed the scent of marijuana and found a bag of marijuana and a 9 mm handgun with a 30-round magazine in the vehicle’s door compartment, according to court records. An open container of alcohol was in the cup holder.
Three more bags of marijuana were later found in the vehicle.
