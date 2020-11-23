Man arrested for gun charges following burglary investigation

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man was arrested after police investigating a burglary found him with a handgun.

Karon Roshawn Bennett, 21, of 1550 Bowers St., was arrested for attempted second-degree burglary, felon in possession of a firearm and carrying weapons. Bond was set at $12,000.

A resident called 911 around 3 a.m. Saturday after seeing someone trying to break into a detached garage at 427 Lane St. Officers spotted Bennett walking nearby on Irving Street, and they saw him drop a handgun next to a fence, according to court records.

When police stopped him, they found spare change, a wallet and jewelry consistent with items taken during vehicle burglaries, court records state.

Court records show Bennett is currently on parole for 2017 incident where he allegedly broke into a woman’s apartment in Cedar Falls and then fired a shotgun during a dispute in a College Hill parking lot.

