 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested for gun charges following burglary investigation
0 comments
breaking top story

Man arrested for gun charges following burglary investigation

{{featured_button_text}}
Karon Roshawn Bennett

Karon Roshawn Bennett: 

Man arrested for gun charges following burglary investigation

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man was arrested after police investigating a burglary found him with a handgun.

Karon Roshawn Bennett, 21, of 1550 Bowers St., was arrested for attempted second-degree burglary, felon in possession of a firearm and carrying weapons. Bond was set at $12,000.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: show your support

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A resident called 911 around 3 a.m. Saturday after seeing someone trying to break into a detached garage at 427 Lane St. Officers spotted Bennett walking nearby on Irving Street, and they saw him drop a handgun next to a fence, according to court records.

When police stopped him, they found spare change, a wallet and jewelry consistent with items taken during vehicle burglaries, court records state.

Court records show Bennett is currently on parole for 2017 incident where he allegedly broke into a woman’s apartment in Cedar Falls and then fired a shotgun during a dispute in a College Hill parking lot.

0 comments
2
1
1
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News