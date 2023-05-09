EVANSDALE — An Evansdale man was arrested after he was found with a stolen gun and drugs early Sunday.

Police arrested Brandon James Adams, 24, for domestic abuse with a weapon, trafficking stolen weapons, possession of psilocybin mushrooms, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and violation of the drug tax stamp act. Bond was set at $25,000.

According to court records, Adams allegedly pushed a woman down at their Sixth Street home, hit her with a shoe and pointed a purple and black handgun at her. When Evansdale police arrived, they found the pistol along with his phone in a bag outside the home.

Officers also found a vacuum seal bag with marijuana and a bag with dried mushrooms, records state.

Police determined the pistol had been reported stolen in Cedar Falls.

