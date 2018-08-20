Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a waterpark and stealing funnel cakes.

Dylan Anthony Hoffert, 20, was arrested Sunday for third-degree burglary. He was also arrested on a warrant for allegedly failing to appear for a court date on an unrelated case, and his bond was set at $25,000.

Authorities allege Hoffert and three others entered Lost Island Waterpark, 2225 E. Shaulis Road, in the early morning hours of July 6. An undisclosed amount of funnel cakes were taken from a concessions area, and freezer doors were left open, resulting in the loss of $300 worth of funnel cakes and ice cream.

Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers posted photos of the break-in from the waterpark’s surveillance camera, and Hoffert was identified as a suspect. Court records indicate a bandanna Hoffert is seen wearing in a personal Facebook photo matches a bandanna shown covering a face in the security video of the burglary.

