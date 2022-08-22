Man arrested for firing shot following argument

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly firing a rifle following an argument with his sister on Monday morning.

Tywaun Antonio Wilson, 21, was arrested for domestic assault while displaying a weapon.

Police were called to a disturbance in the 1200 block of South Street around 4:10 a.m. and, when they were arriving, they hear a single gunshot.

Officers surrounded the house and eventually coaxed the resident’s outside.

Witnesses said Wilson had been involved in an argument with his sister. He allegedly threatened to shoot her and she left the house. As she was walking away, Wilson stepped out on the porch and fired a round, police said.

Officers searched the house and found a .22-caliber rifle, according to police.

