 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man arrested for firing pistol, asks to get gun back

  • 0
Gun crime
Shutterstock

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly firing a gun in July.

Police arrested Steven Cosey, 33, last week on a charge of discharging a firearm in city limits, a misdemeanor. He was released pending trial.

According to court records, police were called to a report of gunfire in the 900 block of West Fifth Street around 9:50 p.m. July 12. Officers found a single 9 mm spent shell casing in the area.

No injuries or damages were reported.

Cosey was developed was a suspect, and police pulled him over July 15 and found a 9 mm Smith and Wesson M and P pistol in his vehicle.

Cosey has since asked the court to return his pistol and clothing seized as part of the investigation, according to court records.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraq gears up for rival protests near occupied parliament

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News