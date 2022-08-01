Man arrested for firing pistol, asks to get gun back

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly firing a gun in July.

Police arrested Steven Cosey, 33, last week on a charge of discharging a firearm in city limits, a misdemeanor. He was released pending trial.

According to court records, police were called to a report of gunfire in the 900 block of West Fifth Street around 9:50 p.m. July 12. Officers found a single 9 mm spent shell casing in the area.

No injuries or damages were reported.

Cosey was developed was a suspect, and police pulled him over July 15 and found a 9 mm Smith and Wesson M and P pistol in his vehicle.

Cosey has since asked the court to return his pistol and clothing seized as part of the investigation, according to court records.