Man arrested for firing gun

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man allegedly cleaned up after himself after he allegedly fired a gun to scare someone Monday night.

According to court records, 61-year-old Steven Craig Shorter shot a 9 mm Beretta into the air to scare Lamont Ryshun Coleman around 4:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Conger Street. He then picked up the spent shell casing and put it in the ashtray of his Ford pickup truck.

Police were called to the disturbance and found Shorter in his truck. Officers seized the handgun and found the spent shell casing.

Shorter was arrested for intimidation with a weapon and use of a weapon in a crime. Bond was set at $7,000.

