Man arrested for firing gun during argument, not securing guns around children

WATERLOO --- A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly firing a gun during an argument Saturday night.

According to court records, Detrone Dawayne Redd, 38, was arguing with Kevin McCullough outside Redd’s home at 315 Vermont St. around 8:50 p.m. over the wellbeing of his children.

During the dispute, Redd allegedly head butted McCullough, drew a pistol, racked the slide and fired a bullet into the ground. He then pointed the gun at McCullough.

McCullough called 911, and when he was finished, Redd head butted him a second time and fired a second round into the ground, court records state.

Police searched Redd’s house and found a gun behind the fish tank in his living room.

Children between the ages of 2 and 12 years stay at the home, and authorities allege one of the children had earlier found unsecured guns in the laundry, in a couch and behind a TV, court records state.

Redd was arrested for assault while displaying a weapon, first-degree harassment, reckless use of a firearm, using a weapon in a crime and child endangerment.