 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man arrested for firing gun during argument, not securing guns around children

  • 0
Gun crime
Shutterstock

WATERLOO --- A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly firing a gun during an argument Saturday night.

According to court records, Detrone Dawayne Redd, 38, was arguing with Kevin McCullough outside Redd’s home at 315 Vermont St. around 8:50 p.m. over the wellbeing of his children.

During the dispute, Redd allegedly head butted McCullough, drew a pistol, racked the slide and fired a bullet into the ground. He then pointed the gun at McCullough.

Live video from a July 21, 2020, rally following a shooting death in Waterloo, Iowa.

 McCullough called 911, and when he was finished, Redd head butted him a second time and fired a second round into the ground, court records state.

Police searched Redd’s house and found a gun behind the fish tank in his living room.

Children between the ages of 2 and 12 years stay at the home, and authorities allege one of the children had earlier found unsecured guns in the laundry, in a couch and behind a TV, court records state.

People are also reading…

Redd was arrested for assault while displaying a weapon, first-degree harassment, reckless use of a firearm, using a weapon in a crime and child endangerment.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Oaks Adoption Day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News