 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man arrested for firearm following traffic stop

  • Updated
  • 0
Gun crime
Shutterstock

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested after police found a handgun during a traffic stop Wednesday night.

Waterloo police arrested Jeffrey Joseph Dorn Gates, 25, of 1708 Franklin St., on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and carrying weapons. Bond was set at $5,000.

According to court records, Gates was passenger in a Chevrolet Impala that was stopped for speeding in the area of Baltimore Street and Williston Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

A police K9 alerted on the vehicle and officers found 9 mm Ruger EC9S handgun in the vehicle’s glove box, records state.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Name released in Sunday homicide

Name released in Sunday homicide

A 27-year-old Waterloo man was killed in the incident on the 700 block of West First Street; police also released the name another man injured in the shooting.

Watch Now: Related Video

Officials report 35 percent increase in Monarch butterfly population

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News