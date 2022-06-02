Man arrested for firearm following traffic stop

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested after police found a handgun during a traffic stop Wednesday night.
Waterloo police arrested Jeffrey Joseph Dorn Gates, 25, of 1708 Franklin St., on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and carrying weapons. Bond was set at $5,000.
According to court records, Gates was passenger in a Chevrolet Impala that was stopped for speeding in the area of Baltimore Street and Williston Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
A police K9 alerted on the vehicle and officers found 9 mm Ruger EC9S handgun in the vehicle’s glove box, records state.
