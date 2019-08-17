{{featured_button_text}}

WAUCOMA – A Watkins man has been arrested for allegedly misleading police.

Authorities allege Patrick Ernest Schanbeck, 23, called 911 at 3:50 a.m. Friday claiming he had been shot by an air gun during a burglary at a business in Waucoma, and the suspect ran off.

Deputies from the Fayette and Winneshiek county sheriffs’ offices began searching for the attacker. The Iowa State Patrol put a plane in the air, and the Decorah Fire Department flew its done.

Investigators determined the burglary never happened, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, and Schanbeck was arrested for making a false report to law enforcement, a misdemeanor.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

