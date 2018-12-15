WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly failing to disclose his criminal history when he applied for a job at the Isle Casino Hotel.
Adam Christopher Crider, 33, of 411 Archer Ave., was arrested Wednesday on one count of misdemeanor false statement on a gaming application. His bond was set at $1,000.
Authorities said Crider submitted an application for a license with the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission on Oct. 5 as part of job opening at the Isle, but he didn’t convictions for misdemeanor assault and property damage in Missouri in 2013.
WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman has been arrested for allegedly concealing her criminal history …
The case was investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
This is the second such arrest in recent weeks. In November, a Waterloo woman was arrested for allegedly failing to disclose a heroin conviction when applying at the Isle.
