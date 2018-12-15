Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly failing to disclose his criminal history when he applied for a job at the Isle Casino Hotel.

Adam Christopher Crider, 33, of 411 Archer Ave., was arrested Wednesday on one count of misdemeanor false statement on a gaming application. His bond was set at $1,000.

Authorities said Crider submitted an application for a license with the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission on Oct. 5 as part of job opening at the Isle, but he didn’t convictions for misdemeanor assault and property damage in Missouri in 2013.

The case was investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

This is the second such arrest in recent weeks. In November, a Waterloo woman was arrested for allegedly failing to disclose a heroin conviction when applying at the Isle.

