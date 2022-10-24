 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested for Facebook threats referencing East High School

061515jr-bhco-courthouse-clip-evergreen-1

Black Hawk County Courthouse.

WATERLOO — One person has been arrested for allegedly using social media to make threats to harm students at a Waterloo high school.

Police arrested Teondis Lemar Morehead, 35, of Waterloo, on Friday on a charge of first-degree harassment, a misdemeanor. He was released pending trial.

Authorities allege Morehead sent a Facebook post mentioning his nephew getting jumped and threatening to come to East High School during Friday dismissal with some of his cousins. He states some of the students might not make it back and might be dead or in Iowa City, apparently a reference to the hospital there.

Investigators received screenshots of the post, according to court records.

