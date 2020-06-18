You are the owner of this article.
Man arrested for exposing self outside women's center
Man arrested for exposing self outside women's center

John Linden Boldon

WATERLOO – A sex offender has been arrested for committing a lewd act in front of the Women’s Center for Change.

Waterloo police arrested John Linden Boldon, 55, on Wednesday for one count of indecent exposure. Bond was set at $5,000.

Police allege Bolden went to the center, a residential correctional facility at 1515 Lafayette St., around 11:44 p.m. on Sunday and spoke with staff. He then left and began masturbating on the sidewalk outside.

He left before police arrived but then returned to the center around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Boldon is currently on the sex offender for an indecent exposure conviction in 2000.

