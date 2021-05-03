Man arrested for drunk driving after crashing into Waterloo house

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for alleged drunken driving after he crashed into a house over the weekend.

According to the accident report, Yannick Tatukila Mbambi, 19, was headed north on West Ninth Street around 3 a.m. Sunday when he lost control of his Pontiac Vibe. The vehicle crashed into the porch of 1522 W. Ninth St., and Mbambi backed out and parked on the street, according to the report.

Neither the driver nor the resident were injured in the collision.

A breath test indicated a blood-alcohol level of .135, according to the report.

Waterloo police arrested Mbambi, of 86 Walnut St., for first-offense operating while intoxicated.

