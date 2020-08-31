Man arrested for drugs following Waterloo chase

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO --- A Waterloo man has been arrested in an Aug. 7 chase where he allegedly jumped from a moving truck.

Waterloo police arrested Dylane David Braun, 46, of 824 Cloverdale Ave., on Friday for possession of meth with intent to deliver, violation of the drug tax stamp act, eluding and driving while revoked. Bond was set at $100,000.

Officers said they attempted to pull over Braun’s Ford F-150 pickup for allegedly running a stop sign at the area of Western Avenue and W. Fifth Street around 2:05 p.m. Aug. 7. He allegedly drove off, reaching speeds of 60 mph in a 25 mph neighborhood before exiting the truck while it was still moving.

The truck crashed into a parked car, and Braun disappeared, according to police. Officers found a backpack containing about 12 grams of meth, a scale and syringes.

