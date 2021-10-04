 Skip to main content
Man arrested for drugs following traffic stop in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- Sheriff’s deputies detained one person on drug charges following a Friday afternoon traffic stop.

Antonio Rayshaun Evans, 35, of 118 Harrison St., was arrested for possession of ecstasy with intent to deliver, possession of crack cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and violation of the drug tax stamp act.

Bond was set at $200,000.

According to court records, Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop a Buick LeSabre without a license plate around 3:50 p.m. Friday. They followed the vehicle to a dead end near Mulberry and Nevada streets where the occupants ran off.

Deputies found Evans nearby, and bag was found behind a home in the 500 block of Archer Avenue that contained multiple bags of marijuana, about 90 grams of meth, 165 grams of crack and 42 ecstasy pills.

