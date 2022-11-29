Man arrested for drugs following police chase

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested after police found methamphetamine following a brief car chase Monday night.

Patrol officers attempted to stop a Toyota Camry in the area of East Fourth and Newell streets around 11:55 p.m. because the driver had a suspended license.

The vehicle continued on for several blocks before the driver pulled in front of his home at 930 Anthony St. Police found marijuana in the vehicle and, during booking, officers found a bag with more than 5 grams of meth in the driver’s shoe, according to court records.

Max Rankin, 50, was arrested for possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and eluding. Bond was set at $50,000.