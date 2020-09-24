Man arrested for driving at deputy, crashing into squad car

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who fled after crashing into a squad car and allegedly driving at a sheriff’s deputy has been arrested.
Authorities found Michael Paul Eaton, 42, hiding in a bedroom closet at a Lafayette Street apartment on Tuesday. He was arrested for escape, assault on an officer, second-degree criminal mischief, interference and driving while barred.
He was also charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, drug tax stamp violation and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies found a bag with about 10 grams of crystal meth and a glass pipe in his shorts pocket when he was taken into custody.
Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chad Chase had approached Eaton outside a business in the 1100 block of Ansborough Avenue because of an outstanding parole violation warrant around 10:20 a.m. on Monday.
When the deputy walked up to Eaton, who was seated in a Dodge Charger, Eaton allegedly refused to put his vehicle in park and backed up, ramming the squad car behind him.
The deputy attempted to use a Taser through the car’s open window as the Charger continued backing onto Janney Avenue. The car then accelerated toward the deputy, who by this time had his pistol drawn, according to court records. The deputy moved out of the way as the car sped past and disappeared.
On Tuesday afternoon, deputies went to a friend’s apartment to look for Eaton, and they heard arguing when they arrived, including a woman inside the apartment who could be heard saying she was going to call the police.
When deputies knocked, the arguing stopped, and they heard the sound of a deadbolt sliding into the locked position. Authorities were eventually able to enter the apartment and found Eaton.
