Man arrested for driving at deputy, crashing into squad car

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who fled after crashing into a squad car and allegedly driving at a sheriff’s deputy has been arrested.

Authorities found Michael Paul Eaton, 42, hiding in a bedroom closet at a Lafayette Street apartment on Tuesday. He was arrested for escape, assault on an officer, second-degree criminal mischief, interference and driving while barred.

He was also charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, drug tax stamp violation and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies found a bag with about 10 grams of crystal meth and a glass pipe in his shorts pocket when he was taken into custody.

Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chad Chase had approached Eaton outside a business in the 1100 block of Ansborough Avenue because of an outstanding parole violation warrant around 10:20 a.m. on Monday.

When the deputy walked up to Eaton, who was seated in a Dodge Charger, Eaton allegedly refused to put his vehicle in park and backed up, ramming the squad car behind him.