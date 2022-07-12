Man arrested for dousing building in gasoline

WATERLOO --- A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly dousing an apartment building in gasoline while people were inside.

Police arrested Cody Daniel Scribner, 35, on Friday on a charges of first-degree arson. Bond was set at $50,000.

Officers were called to a disturbance at 726 W. Mullan Ave. -- a single-family home converted into an apartment building where Scribner lived -- around 8 p.m. July 4. Authorities found a rug on the front porch was soaked in gasoline and noticed the common entryway also had a strong odor of gas. An empty gas can was found nearby.

Neighbors reported hearing Scribner saying he hoped they had insurance because he was going to burn the place down.

No fire was actually started.

