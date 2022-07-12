 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man arrested for dousing building in gasoline

  • 0
Crime scene
Shutterstock

WATERLOO --- A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly dousing an apartment building in gasoline while people were inside.

Police arrested Cody Daniel Scribner, 35, on Friday on a charges of first-degree arson. Bond was set at $50,000.

Officers were called to a disturbance at 726 W. Mullan Ave. -- a single-family home converted into an apartment building where Scribner lived -- around 8 p.m. July 4. Authorities found a rug on the front porch was soaked in gasoline and noticed the common entryway also had a strong odor of gas. An empty gas can was found nearby.

Neighbors reported hearing Scribner saying he hoped they had insurance because he was going to burn the place down.

No fire was actually started.

WATCH NOW: Business fire videos

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Successor to UK’s Boris Johnson to be announced on Sept 5

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News