Man arrested for damaging windshields

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested for shattering the windshields of five vehicles in October.

Police arrested DMarcus Xavier Martin, 28, of 3601 Canterbury Court, on Friday for second-degree criminal mischief. He was also arrested for violation of the sex offender registry.

According to court records, Martin was involved in an ongoing dispute with a man who lived in the 300 block of Idaho Street. On Oct. 31, the resident noticed five vehicles at the address had broken windshields, some with pieces of bricks next to them.

Surveillance videos showed Martin at the address earlier that day, according to court records.

Martin is also accused of going to home in the 1400 block of West Fourth Street that is a registered day care.