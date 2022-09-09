 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested for damaging store, spraying people with extinguisher

WATERLOO — Police have arrested a man who allegedly tore up a store and sprayed employees with a fire extinguisher.

John Edward Thompson, 60, of 412 Rhey St., was arrested Thursday for first-degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and two counts of assault. Bond was set at $18,000.

Authorities allege Thompson entered Independence Food and Liquor, 1761 Independence Ave., around 1:40 a.m. on Sept. 2 and went behind the counter where he knocked liquor bottles from the shelves. He also broke a glass cooler door and threw items at workers and a customer, according to court records.

Thompson allegedly sprayed two people with a fire extinguisher and hurled glass bottles at one of them, which cut his hands.

Damage to the store and merchandise was estimated at more than $10,000.

Court records show Thompson was placed on probation in July for burglary charges stemming from a December 2021 incident where he allegedly broke into a Lafayette Street home and assaulted a person inside.

