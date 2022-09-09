Man arrested for damaging store, spraying people with extinguisher

WATERLOO — Police have arrested a man who allegedly tore up a store and sprayed employees with a fire extinguisher.
John Edward Thompson, 60, of 412 Rhey St., was arrested Thursday for first-degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and two counts of assault. Bond was set at $18,000.
Authorities allege Thompson entered Independence Food and Liquor, 1761 Independence Ave., around 1:40 a.m. on Sept. 2 and went behind the counter where he knocked liquor bottles from the shelves. He also broke a glass cooler door and threw items at workers and a customer, according to court records.
Thompson allegedly sprayed two people with a fire extinguisher and hurled glass bottles at one of them, which cut his hands.
Damage to the store and merchandise was estimated at more than $10,000.
Court records show Thompson was placed on probation in July for burglary charges stemming from a December 2021 incident where he allegedly broke into a Lafayette Street home and assaulted a person inside.
Phelps Melody Park & Phelps Youth Pavilion
Tuned-Drums-Toddler-Size_1105.jpg
Tuned Drums are part of the Phelps Melody Park's outdoor musical instruments.
COURTESY PHOTO
052020bp-wca-improvements-3
Exhibits reflect the times at the Phelps Youth Pavilion in Waterloo, Iowa. Photographed Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
052020bp-wca-improvements-2
Caylin Graham, left, with Kent Shankle, restored paint on many of the interactive pieces at the Phelps Youth Pavilion.
Brandon Pollock
052020bp-wca-improvements-1
The new interactive Dinosaur-Ruckus exhibit at the Phelps Youth Pavilion has yet to be enjoyed by children. It was completed just before the COVID-19 closure.
Brandon Pollock
032020ho-phelps-tap-tap-bus-
The Haitian tap tap bus exhibit at the Phelps Youth Pavilion after receiving a fresh coat of paint last week. Work was being done on the exhibit because the Waterloo Center for the Arts closed for an extended period of time.
Andrew Wind
031919kw-youth-pavilion-01
Cohen Switzer, 4, looks up as he climbs out of a jungle gym under the stairs in the Phelps Youth Pavilion during the World's Greatest Spring Break in march.
Kelly Wenzel
041818bp-phelps-playscape-2
Kids can climb, slide, swing and hang on the new PlayScape at the Phelps Youth Pavilion, which meets all safety standards and requirements.
Brandon Pollock
010319kw-phelps-youth-pavilion-02
Henry Steffen, 9, peaks out of the Puppet Playhouse at Lucas Steffen , 6, dressed as a unicorn while putting on a play at the Phelps Youth Pavilion on Thursday afternoon.
Kelly Wenzel
041818bp-phelps-playscape-3
A bright orange slide entices kids onto the Phelps PlayScape at the youth pavilion.
Brandon Pollock
Hole lot of fun
AJ Carter, 7, climbs down the jungle gym under the stairs in the Phelps Youth Pavilion on Tuesday afternoon during the World's Greatest Spring Break.
Kelly Wenzel
041818bp-phelps-playscape-1
A view of the five-level Phelps Youth Pavilion PlayScape.
Brandon Pollock
Instruments 1 swirl
'Swirl' is one of six outdoor musical instruments now available 24/7 for musicians of all ages to play at Phelps Melody Park, outside the Phelps Youth Pavilion and Waterloo Center for the Arts.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Instruments 4 swirl closeup
A close-up view of 'Swirl,' with chimes ranging from soprano to alto at the newly completed instrument park outside the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Instruments 3 phelps melody park
The newly completed Phelps Melody Park outside the Phelps Youth Pavilion and Waterloo Center for the Arts, features from left, 'Manta Ray,' 'Swirl,' 'Pagoda Bells,' 'Tuned Drums,' 'Contrabass Chimes,' and not shown, 'Melody.'
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Instruments 2 manta ray
A view of the 'Manta Ray,' a
multi-octave chime metallophone and one of six outdoor musical instruments at Phelps Melody Park, outside the Phelps Youth Pavilion and Waterloo Center for the Arts.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
