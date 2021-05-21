Man arrested for damaging home, threatening women with a gun

A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly threatening a neighbor and an acquaintance with a gun and damaging a home and vehicles on Thursday night.

Waterloo police arrested Sean Kenneth Duryee, 36, of 639 Kirkwood Ave., for two counts of assault while displaying a weapon, first-degree harassment, third-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Bond was set at $8,000.

Authorities allege Duryee showed up at 502 Kirkwood Ave. around 11:15 p.m. Thursday and began tearing gutters and downspouts from the house and breaking a fence. He also broke two windows on a Ford Explorer parked at the home and punctured a tire on it and kicked an Oldsmobile Intrigue, according to court records.

He then pointed a handgun at Kristina Gartley and Robin Crabtree, threatened to shoot them and drove off, according to court records.

After police arrived to investigate the disturbance, Duryee allegedly phoned Gartley and left a voice mail threatening take her vehicle and have her “murked” -- killed, court records state.

Duryee allegedly returned to the Kirkwood address around 4 a.m. and was detained without incident.

