Man arrested for damage to Cedar Falls coin-operated laundry business

CEDAR FALLS — One person has been arrested in connection to damage at a Cedar Falls laundry business.

Cedar Falls police arrested Dallas James Backen, 27, of 1005 Creston Ave., Waterloo, on Tuesday on a warrant for second-degree criminal mischief. Bond was set at $16,000.

Authorities allege Backen was at Handy Laundry, a 24-hour coin-operated laundry, 2520 Melrose Drive, for about four hours in the early morning hours of Jan. 19. Backen didn’t clean any clothes, but he attempted to break into vending machines and kicked in two doors, doing more than $1,500 in damage, according to court records.

Investigators obtained security camera videos and identified Backen as the suspect, records state.

Backen is also awaiting trial for a Jan. 20 incident where he led Waterloo police on a short chase in a stolen Buick Enclave. When he finally stopped, he said the vehicle belonged to a cousin, according to court records. The owner said he didn’t know Backen.