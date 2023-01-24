Man arrested for crashing vehicle, fighting in the courthouse

WATERLOO — Bond has been set at $20,000 for a Cedar Falls man accused of crashing another person’s car and getting into a fight at the Black Hawk County Courthouse on Monday.

Eric Michael Lang, 28, was arrested for second-degree criminal mischief, interference causing injury and two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief. He was also arrested for third-degree burglary in an unrelated incident.

Details weren’t available, but court records allege Lang had crashed another person’s Jeep Patriot into a metal pole on purpose in the 800 block of Sycamore Street around 9:35 a.m. Monday, causing more than $1,500 in damage.

A short time later, he was at the courthouse involved in a fight, records state. Sheriff’s deputies were called, and Lang allegedly struggled as they attempted to handcuff him. Deputies suffered scrapes to their arms and legs during the struggle.

Lang allegedly kicked a door, breaking the glass as he was being removed from the courthouse, records state. He also kicked a squad car door, breaking a handle.

He was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital for observation.

Authorities also allege Lang broke into an apartment at 2109 College St. and took $160 in cash, shoes and an Apple watch on Jan. 15.