CEDAR FALLS — Police have arrested a man for a home invasion and serious assault that happened in Cedar Falls in April.

Asante Ajee Walker-Garcia, 25, was arrested in North Liberty on Friday and transported to the Black Hawk County Jail. Walker-Garcia has been charged with first degree burglary with bond set at $100,000.

On April 10 at 3 a.m., police were sent to the 1900 block of College Street after a report of a burglary. Police say after Walker-Garcia entered the apartment through an unlocked window on the first floor, a resident was seriously assaulted. Walker-Garcia then allegedly ran off with items from the residence.

Cedar Falls police were assisted by Waterloo police, Iowa City police, the Linn County Sheriff Office, University of Northern Iowa police, Cedar Valley Crimestoppers, Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation and the State of Iowa Criminalistic and Forensic Labs.

