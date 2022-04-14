Man arrested for car stolen from UNI lot, burned

CEDAR FALLS – A Waverly man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a fourth vehicle from University of Northern Iowa parking lots.

Last week, officers with the UNI Police Department arrested Austin Michael Klingsmith, 20, for one count of first-degree theft. He was later released pending trial.

The charge is connected with a 2019 Hyundai Elantra that was reported stolen from the north UNI-Dome lot on Sept. 11, 2021. The vehicle was found engulfed in flames on Orange Road the following day and was a total loss, according to authorities.

Court records allege Klingsmith and his own vehicle were seen on a surveillance video in the lot around the time of the crime.

Klingsmith was arrested earlier in connection with the thefts of three other vehicles from campus lots in November 2021. They include a 2015 Audi taken from the Gilchrist Hall parking lot that was later recovered on Cutler Street in Waterloo and a Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck.

According to court records, UNI police identified Klingsmith as a suspect when they found his Samsung cell phone inside a Dodge Charger that was taken from a UNI-Dome lot that was later recovered.

