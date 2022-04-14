Man arrested for car stolen from UNI lot, burned

CEDAR FALLS – A Waverly man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a fourth vehicle from University of Northern Iowa parking lots.
Last week, officers with the UNI Police Department arrested Austin Michael Klingsmith, 20, for one count of first-degree theft. He was later released pending trial.
The charge is connected with a 2019 Hyundai Elantra that was reported stolen from the north UNI-Dome lot on Sept. 11, 2021. The vehicle was found engulfed in flames on Orange Road the following day and was a total loss, according to authorities.
Court records allege Klingsmith and his own vehicle were seen on a surveillance video in the lot around the time of the crime.
Klingsmith was arrested earlier in connection with the thefts of three other vehicles from campus lots in November 2021. They include a 2015 Audi taken from the Gilchrist Hall parking lot that was later recovered on Cutler Street in Waterloo and a Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck.
Participants in the Kids Costume Contest pose for a photo. Pictured, from left, are: Bethany Berryman, 12, of Evansdale; Wyatt Brummer, 12, of Cedar Falls; Wilbur Warneka, 13, of Aplington; Angelina Steinmeyer, 15, of Holland; Julia Logue, 14, of Adell; Evan McCammon, 11, of Cedar Falls; and Sidney Miller-Prouty, 11, of Cedar Falls.
The Cedar Rapids Ultimate Super Heroes made an appearance at RodCon 2022 and were collecting donations for the Cedar Bend Humane Society in honor of the late Betty White’s love for animals.
Natalie Lawrence, a UNI student dressed as character Lucy from 'Fairy Tail,' poses for a fun action photo with Ben Paper, of Conrad, who depicted Inosuke from Demon Slayer.
Pokemon was the focus of one craft table at RodCon 2022.
Attendees dressed as various characters at RodCon 2022. Pictured, from left, are: Susie Nemeth-Wold, Jill Kitch, Brent Kitch and Andrea Eilders.
Kids had nearly a dozen craft tables at their disposal Saturday morning and afternoon at RodCon.
Mama Mage gives a reading at RodCon 2022.
Kids had nearly a dozen craft tables at their disposal Saturday morning and afternoon at RodCon.
'Teriyaki Weasel' was selling video game, anime and animal themed prints, keychains, stickers, plush dolls and other apparel Saturday morning and afternoon at RodCon.
The Streng brothers from Cedar Rapids came dressed as Luigi, Spider-Man and Hulk. Pictured, from left, are: Atticus, 7, Ulysses, 6, and Achilles, 4.
Some attendees played Dungeons and Dragons at RodCon 2022.
Attendees dressed as various characters at RodCon 2022. Pictured, from left, are: Mason Post, Corbin Post and Jon Post.
Video games were one of many offerings at RodCon 2022.
Some 50 stands dotted the inside of Rod Library at RodCon 2022.
RodCon attendees dressed as Spider-Man recreate a familiar scene from the movie 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'
'King's Carvings' was one of a few dozen vendors that had a table set up Saturday morning and afternoon at RodCon.
Attendees dressed as various characters at RodCon 2022.