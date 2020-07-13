You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man arrested for breaking windows at Waterloo bar
0 comments
breaking top story

Man arrested for breaking windows at Waterloo bar

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a downtown bar after it closed.

Nathan Lee Meyer, 38, of 1700 W. Seventh St., was arrested July 12 at for second-degree criminal mischief, a felony. Bond was set at $5,000.

Nathan Lee Meyer

Nathan Lee Meyer 

Meyer had been at the Behar Bar, 312 W. Fourth St., on Saturday night, and workers at the establishment had had a problem with him, according to court records.

Meyer left and allegedly returned around 3:55 a.m. and broke the glass on the door and every window at the business, court records state. Damage totaled more than $1,500.

Witnesses identified Meyer on a security video, and when officers questioned him about the damage, he said it was possible he was involved because he was “black out drunk,” records state.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News