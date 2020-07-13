Man arrested for breaking windows at Waterloo bar

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a downtown bar after it closed.
Nathan Lee Meyer, 38, of 1700 W. Seventh St., was arrested July 12 at for second-degree criminal mischief, a felony. Bond was set at $5,000.
Meyer had been at the Behar Bar, 312 W. Fourth St., on Saturday night, and workers at the establishment had had a problem with him, according to court records.
Meyer left and allegedly returned around 3:55 a.m. and broke the glass on the door and every window at the business, court records state. Damage totaled more than $1,500.
Witnesses identified Meyer on a security video, and when officers questioned him about the damage, he said it was possible he was involved because he was “black out drunk,” records state.
Photos: Missing children in Iowa
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.