WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who is awaiting trial for allegedly assaulting an ex-girlfriend has been arrested for allegedly breaking into her home and attacking her.

Christopher Williams John Dubois, 29, of 527 Eastgate Drive, was arrested Monday for first-degree burglary and domestic assault causing bodily injury. He was also arrested for violation of a no-contact order. Bond was set at $41,000.

Authorities allege Dubois broke in through the back door of the woman’s Marjorie Lane home on March 1, grabbed her by the neck and slapped her.

Dubois was out on bond for an Oct. 8 incident where he is accused of trying to drag the same woman out of her car. She fled to a house, and Dubois allegedly kicked open a door, grabbed her and slammed her head against a wall, according to court records.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa Jade Colvin Fredrick Workman Benjamin Roseland Erin Pospisil Marc Allen Eugene Martin John Gosch Kimberly Doss Colleen Simpson Fatima Conteh Daniela Vera-Ortega Daquan Nelson Diomarix Crespo