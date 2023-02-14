WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly forcing his way into his neighbor’s home and threatening him with a club.
Police arrested Nathan Michael Habr, 37, of 312 Maryland Ave., on Saturday for second-degree burglary. Bond was set at $10,000.
According to police, Habr broke the door to 310 Maryland around 10:05 a.m. Saturday and entered with a short, wooden club. He threatened the resident, claiming “someone he loved” was in home, court records state.
No injuries were reported.
