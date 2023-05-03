CEDAR FALLS — Police have arrested a man who allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and sprayed her with bear spray.

James Milton Morgan Jr., 45, was arrested Wednesday morning on two counts of second-degree burglary, violation of a no-contact order, possession of meth and domestic assault with strangulation.

According to court records, Morgan was arrested for allegedly assaulting the woman and threatening her with a switchblade on April 26. He was released from jail after posting bond.

On Saturday, the woman awoke around 6 a.m. to see Morgan standing over her after he bent open her deadbolt lock, according to court records. He eventually left.

Then on Monday morning, he allegedly returned and began arguing with her. He allegedly held a fist up to her. When she got her phone to call police, he sprayed her face with “bear mace” and then left.

Waterloo police found Morgan at the Kwik Star on West Ninth Street Wednesday morning. Officers found a bag of what appeared to be meth in his jacket pocket when they detained him.

