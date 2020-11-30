Man arrested for breaking into cars at Waterloo, Cedar Falls churches

WATERLOO – An Iowa man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into vehicles in church parking lots in Waterloo and Cedar Falls during Sunday services.

Andrew Weldon Wood, 41, of Earlville, was arrested for three counts of third-degree burglary, unauthorized use of a credit card and possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. His bond was set at $15,000.

Court records allege that Wood took tools from a vehicle parked at St. Edwards Catholic Church, 1423 Kimball Ave., around 8 a.m. Sunday.

Then around 9 a.m., someone broke out the window of a Chrysler Town and Country minivan parked at Nazareth Lutheran Church, 7401 University Ave., Cedar Falls. A bag containing a coat was removed from the vehicle.

Finally, at about 9:50 a.m., Waterloo police were called to Resurrection Missionary Baptist Church, 738 April St., where a window was broken from a vehicle and a purse was taken.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A credit card from the purse was used to make a $26 purchase at Casey’s General Store, 1604 LaPorte Road, a short time later.