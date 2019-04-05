WATERLOO – An Evansdale man with an admitted drug problem has been arrested for breaking in to offices at a Waterloo hospital.
Jamie Lee Lampe is also accused of vandalizing a pop machine at MercyOne in Waterloo.
Lampe, 34, of 750 River Forest Road, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of third-degree burglary and one count each of third-degree criminal mischief. His bond was set at $39,000.
Police said Lampe slipped the lock at a doctor’s office at the MercyOne Waterloo Health Plaza, formerly known as the Professional Building, around 7 p.m. on March 8 and took a prescription pad and syringes.
Then on March 16, he went to the Daily Bread Cafeteria at MercyOne around 5:12 p.m. and pried open the lock of the office area, according to court records. He then went to the fifth floor of the Health Plaza where he used a screwdriver to pry on the bill changer on a Pepsi machine, causing more than $500 damage, according to court records.
After that, Lampe allegedly entered the pediatrics area after prying on the lock, but he left when he encountered a nurse, records state.
The break-ins were caught on the hospital’s security camera, and during a police interview Lampe allegedly told officers he was did the burglaries because he was addicted to drugs and needed money, record state.
