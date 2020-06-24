You are the owner of this article.
Man arrested for brandishing rifle during argument
Christopher Dean Parr

IOWA FALLS -- An Iowa Falls man has been arrested for allegedly grabbing a rifle during an argument with his neighbor on Tuesday.

Witnesses said Christopher Dean Parr had yelled at his neighbor to “go back to Mexico,” and as the argument continued he went inside his home and reemerged with an AR-15-style rifle. The neighbor told police he heard Parr rack a round into the chamber, according to court records.

Parr, 41, was arrested for misdemeanor aggravated assault.

