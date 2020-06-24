Man arrested for brandishing rifle during argument

Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

IOWA FALLS -- An Iowa Falls man has been arrested for allegedly grabbing a rifle during an argument with his neighbor on Tuesday.

Witnesses said Christopher Dean Parr had yelled at his neighbor to “go back to Mexico,” and as the argument continued he went inside his home and reemerged with an AR-15-style rifle. The neighbor told police he heard Parr rack a round into the chamber, according to court records.