WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a woman outside the Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo on Thursday.

Waterloo police arrested Nersius Adonliel Artisani, 50, formerly known as Roger Joseph Hoffert Jr., on charges of willful injury causing serious injury. Bond was set at $25,000.

Police said the woman earlier threw a drink at him on the casino floor, and he left and waited for her to exit.

When she left around 11:55 p.m., Artisani punched her in the face and kicked her in the head while she was down, witnesses told police.

According to court records, police and paramedics found the woman bleeding from the mouth on the ground near the front door to the casino.

She was taken to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, and doctors found she had a broken jaw and facial bones, missing teeth and a cut on her ear, records state. She was then transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for further treatment.

Artisani was found near the front desk and detained.

Court records show Artisani has a lengthy history of assault convictions with the most recent being a May 2020 incident at the Black Hawk County Jail where he allegedly slammed another inmate’s head into a wall, threw him to the floor and punched and kneed him in the head.

He was also convicted of a March 2020 incident where he attacked another jail inmate, punching and kneeing the victim and then kicking him in the head while he was on the floor, records state.

He also has convictions for assaulting a person at a hospital in March 2020, another jail inmate in April 2018 and a hospital nurse in January 2017.

