WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested after he allegedly attacked a woman in her vehicle and began groping her.
Waterloo police arrested Dayln Cornelius Harrington, 25, of 304 1/2 Courtland St., for public intoxication, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and first-degree burglary. His bond was set at $110,000.
According to police, the woman didn’t know Harrington, and at 12:20 a.m. Thursday she pulled up to the Broadway Liquor and Food drive-through window on Broadway Street. Harrington allegedly entered the vehicle and sat down in the passenger seat and started groping her and pulled her hair.
The woman resisted and pulled around to the front of the business, exited her vehicle and entered the store, said Maj. Joe Leibold with the Waterloo Police Department.
Harrington left the area, and a short time later police detained him for public intoxication following a disturbance at Kwik Star on Broadway Street. A breath test registered a .221 blood alcohol content, according to court records.
Harrington is currently on parole for burglary and domestic abuse convictions from 2014.
