INDEPENDENCE – An Independence man who is on probation for 2018  marijuana candy incident was arrested over the weekend for allegedly fighting at a bar and struggling with officers.

Police allege Timothy John Bagley, 29, resisted when Independence police detained him on assault and disorderly conduct charges outside the Checkered Flag around Saturday night. At the jail, he allegedly spit on a Buchanan County sheriff’s deputy when he was placed in a restrain chair, according to court records.

Court records indicate Bagley was sentenced to probation for child endangerment charges in October. In that case, a child he was looking after had eaten THC-infused taffy-style candy Bagley allegedly purchased in Colorado, where recreational marijuana products are legal, records state.

The girl complained of stomach pains before becoming lethargic and unresponsive. She was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City and later tested positive for THC.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

