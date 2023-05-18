INDEPENDENCE — An Independence man who was awaiting trial for allegedly stabbing a woman has been arrested again, this time for assaulting a relative and threatening police with a knife.
Independence police arrested Cole Michael Johnson, 29, on May 11 for assault on a peace officer with a weapon, domestic assault and interference.
According to authorities, officers were called to a disturbance at Johnson’s parent’s home on Third Street Southeast where he had allegedly head butted his father at about 9:25 p.m. on May 11. When police pulled up, Johnson allegedly grabbed a knife with and 8-inch blade, told his mother “you are going to see your son die” and approached the officer.
The officer retreated for cover and eventually returned inside the home where Johnson had dropped the knife. Johnson continued to argue with police, allegedly refused to follow police instructions and was detained with the help of a Taser, according to court records.
At the time of the incident, Johnson was out on bond for an April 29 incident where he allegedly assaulted a female acquaintance in front of children, dragged her around by her hair, threatened to kill her and stabbed her in the leg.
The woman escaped to a neighbor’s house, and the neighbor used a tourniquet to stop the bleeding, according to court records.
Police seized a bloody butter knife from the home.
