Man arrested for allegedly threatening hospital staff with a knife

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly threatening hospital staff with a knife last week.

Police arrested Jason Coyne Russell, 41, of 919 Conger St., on Monday on a charge of assault on health care workers while displaying a weapon, a felony. Bond was set at $7,500.

Police allege that on Thursday morning Russell was carrying a filet knife and threatened staff at MeryOne Waterloo Medical Center, 3421 W. Ninth St., telling them to get back.

Officers found Russell walking in a grassy area off of San Marnan Drive. Police told him to drop the knife, and he told police “get back or you’re going to get cut.”

Police used a Taser to detain him.