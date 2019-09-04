CEDAR FALLS -- A Cedar Falls man has been arrested after he allegedly groped a home health worker last week.
John Harold Blum, 64, of 4410 University Ave., was arrested Wednesday on a charge of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. He was later released from jail pending trial.
The victim told police she was working at Blum’s apartment last week when he put his hands down her pants and attempted to grab her breast, saying “it’s been so long” and “this feels nice,” according to court records.
She pushed him away and left the apartment, records state.
Blum allegedly told police he didn’t remember anything about the incident, according to court records.
