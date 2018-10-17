WATERLOO – An Evansdale man has been arrested for allegedly clubbing a his adult daughter over the head with an oxygen tank in Waterloo.
Waterloo police arrested Charles Stanley Hobert, 65, of 408 East End Ave., Tuesday night on one count of willful injury causing serious injury.
Officers were called to an Independence Avenue home shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday and found the resident, 41-year-old Sarah Einfelt, on the floor, bleeding from a head wound and incoherent. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Witnesses told police Hobert was involved in an argument over money and then hit Einfelt with the medical oxygen tank. The oxygen tank belonged to another person, according to police.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.