Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO – An Evansdale man has been arrested for allegedly clubbing a his adult daughter over the head with an oxygen tank in Waterloo.

Waterloo police arrested Charles Stanley Hobert, 65, of 408 East End Ave., Tuesday night on one count of willful injury causing serious injury.

Officers were called to an Independence Avenue home shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday and found the resident, 41-year-old Sarah Einfelt, on the floor, bleeding from a head wound and incoherent. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Witnesses told police Hobert was involved in an argument over money and then hit Einfelt with the medical oxygen tank. The oxygen tank belonged to another person, according to police.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments