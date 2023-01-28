Man arrested for allegedly assaulting, kidnapping woman

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested after he twice assaulted his girlfriend on Thursday.

Police allege Jakwone Rajion Watkins, 26, pulled the woman from her home shortly after she returned from the hospital following the first attack. Officers found them at a nearby convenience store.

Watkins, of 803 W. Eighth St., was arrested for third-degree kidnapping, willful injury causing serious injury, domestic assault and violation of a no contact order. Bond was set at $75,000.

Authorities allege the first assault came shortly after midnight while the two were at a home in the 3200 block of Bristol Road. She attempted to leave during an argument, and he allegedly pulled her hair and threw her to the floor.

She was punched in the head and kicked, and when she attempted to stand up, he jumped on top of her and bit her face, arms and back, according to court records.

The woman fled outside and a neighbor intervened, stopping the attack.

A relative took her to the hospital for treatment, and Watkins allegedly sent her a Facebook message threatening to kill her and her children. He also allegedly damaged another woman’s Kia Sorento parked on Bristol, record state.

The attack left the woman’s face bruised and eyes swollen to the point she had trouble seeing. Injuries to her right leg made it difficult to walk.

She was later dropped off at her home where Watkins returned and demanded to see her, records state. When she attempted to talk him into leaving, he snatched her by the arm and led her out of the house, records state.

It was 12 degree outside and the woman didn’t have shoes or a coat. She was taken about three blocks to the Kwik Star on West Ninth Street. Police arrived a short time later and Watkins was taken into custody without further incident.

Court records indicate Watkins is currently on probation on domestic violence charges. They stemming from a June 2022 incident where he punched the same woman in the face four or five times and stomped on her ankle, breaking it, as well as a May 2022 incident where he allegedly kicked in her door and then punched and bit her.

Photos: A closer look at a restored house in Pompeii