CEDAR FALLS — A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly groping women at a Cedar Falls nightclub.
Frederick Kabamba Kamonayi, 43, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of misdemeanor assault. He was released after posting bond.
According to court records, two women reported that a man had groped their rear ends at Voodoo Lounge, 401 Main St., in the early morning hours of Oct. 2.
Kamonayi denied the allegations when questioned by police, court records state. An arrest warrant was issued in February.
