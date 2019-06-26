{{featured_button_text}}

ROWLEY – A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two girls in Rowley.

Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies arrested Joshua Robert Strait, 41, on Saturday for two counts of second-degree sexual abuse. His bond was set at $50,000.

Officials allege Strait abused the girls between 2012 and 2016 while they were under age 12. Deputies began investigating the allegations in October 201, and the children were given forensic interviews at a child protection center.

Strait was also charged with second- and third-degree sexual abuse in Linn County for incidents involving the girls, and he is currently awaiting trial.

