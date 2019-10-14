WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested after crashing into a parked trailer during a chase on Sunday evening.
Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies said 42-year-old Johnny B. Lee took off running after the crash, jumping over fences before he was captured. Lee was arrested for eluding, interference, reckless driving and driving while suspended.
According to court records, a deputy attempted to stop a Chevrolet Monte Carlo for speeding on Rath Street around 5:40 p.m. Sunday. The vehicle took off, and the chase continued, reaching speeds of 80 mph through a neighborhood until it struck a parked trailer on Mulberry Street.
