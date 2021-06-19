Man arrested following series of fires in Waterloo park

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested after he allegedly set fires in a park Friday evening.
Residents called 911 after seeing the man ignite dry grass in two areas of Lafayette Park, 1900 Lafayette St., around 6:15 p.m.
Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue extinguished the flames, which claimed a 20-by-15-foot area and a 3-by-4-foot area of the park. Officers found at least eight other spots in the park where fires had been started and apparently burned themselves out.
Police arrested Jake Raymond Dale Grinstead, 36, of 1803 Mulberry St., for third-degree arson. Bond was set at $2,000.