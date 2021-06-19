Man arrested following series of fires in Waterloo park

Residents called 911 after seeing the man ignite dry grass in two areas of Lafayette Park, 1900 Lafayette St., around 6:15 p.m.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue extinguished the flames, which claimed a 20-by-15-foot area and a 3-by-4-foot area of the park. Officers found at least eight other spots in the park where fires had been started and apparently burned themselves out.