WATERLOO – Police chased a Waterloo man through a house following a vehicle pursuit Tuesday night.
Deterius Matrice Levy, 18, of 1530 Second St., was arrested for felony eluding and driving while suspended.
A patrol officer attempted to stop Levy in the area West Parker and Reed streets around 8:45 p.m. Levy pulled over but then drove off when the officer walked up to his vehicle, according to police.
You have free articles remaining.
The chase continued until authorities used Stop Sticks in the area of West Third Street and Western Avenue. The driver then ran to a garage and then through a house at 326 Western Ave. before he was detained, according to police.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.