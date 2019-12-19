{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Police chased a Waterloo man through a house following a vehicle pursuit Tuesday night.

Deterius Matrice Levy, 18, of 1530 Second St., was arrested for felony eluding and driving while suspended.

A patrol officer attempted to stop Levy in the area West Parker and Reed streets around 8:45 p.m. Levy pulled over but then drove off when the officer walked up to his vehicle, according to police.

The chase continued until authorities used Stop Sticks in the area of West Third Street and Western Avenue. The driver then ran to a garage and then through a house at 326 Western Ave. before he was detained, according to police.

