Man arrested following overnight gunfire in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Police seized two handguns and arrested a Waterloo man following an overnight shooting Wednesday.
Officers arrested Jake Demont Williams, 31, of 314 Randolph St., for intimidation with a weapon and two counts each of carrying a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. He was also arrested for driving while barred.
No one was injured in the shooting, which happened at about 11:10 p.m. at an acquaintance’s home at 231 Miriam Drive.
Witnesses told police that Williams was inside the house and involved in an argument with his girlfriend’s brother when he pulled out a 9mm handgun and told the brother “I’m going to kill you,” according to court records.
The victim moved out of the way, and a single bullet struck a wooden cabinet.
Waterloo officers later found Williams driving a Pontiac Grand Prix in the area of West Second and Randolph streets. Police found a 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol in his vehicle and a .45-caliber Smith and Wesson pistol at his home hidden in couch cushions, according to court records.
Police said Williams is barred from possessing firearms because of a 2007 felony conviction in Illinois.
Photos: Missing children in Iowa
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.