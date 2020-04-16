Man arrested following overnight gunfire in Waterloo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO – Police seized two handguns and arrested a Waterloo man following an overnight shooting Wednesday.

Officers arrested Jake Demont Williams, 31, of 314 Randolph St., for intimidation with a weapon and two counts each of carrying a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. He was also arrested for driving while barred.

No one was injured in the shooting, which happened at about 11:10 p.m. at an acquaintance’s home at 231 Miriam Drive.

Witnesses told police that Williams was inside the house and involved in an argument with his girlfriend’s brother when he pulled out a 9mm handgun and told the brother “I’m going to kill you,” according to court records.

The victim moved out of the way, and a single bullet struck a wooden cabinet.

Waterloo officers later found Williams driving a Pontiac Grand Prix in the area of West Second and Randolph streets. Police found a 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol in his vehicle and a .45-caliber Smith and Wesson pistol at his home hidden in couch cushions, according to court records.

Police said Williams is barred from possessing firearms because of a 2007 felony conviction in Illinois.